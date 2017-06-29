.com | Wanted Dutch-Moroccan held in extradition row: report
A Dutch-Moroccan national at the centre of a diplomatic row between the two countries was arrested on Thursday as Rabat pushes for his extradition, Dutch media reported. Morocco said late on Saturday it had been in talks with Dutch officials in the past two days urging them to extradite "a notorious drug trafficker" who allegedly funds "some groups in northern Morocco".
