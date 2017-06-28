.com | Nearly 80 police hurt in latest Morocco unrest: official

.com | Nearly 80 police hurt in lates...

Rabat - Nearly 80 police officers were injured in two days of clashes with protesters in Morocco's restive Rif region, an official said on Wednesday, although the number of demonstrators hurt was unknown. Around 50 members of the security forces were hurt on Monday in the northern city of Al-Hoceima, most of them struck by stones, a high-ranking interior ministry official told AFP.

