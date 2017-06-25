.com | Dutch slam 'unnecessary' extradition row with Morocco
The Netherlands reacted coolly on Sunday after Morocco summoned its ambassador home in a row about the extradition of an alleged drug trafficker, saying comments by Rabat were "incomprehensible and unnecessary". Morocco said late Saturday it has been in talks with Dutch officials in the past two days urging them to extradite "a notorious drug trafficker" who allegedly funds "some groups in northern Morocco".
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de...
|8 hr
|Al Caplan
|32
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC