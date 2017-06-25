.com | Dutch slam 'unnecessary' extradition row with Morocco

.com | Dutch slam 'unnecessary' extra...

The Netherlands reacted coolly on Sunday after Morocco summoned its ambassador home in a row about the extradition of an alleged drug trafficker, saying comments by Rabat were "incomprehensible and unnecessary". Morocco said late Saturday it has been in talks with Dutch officials in the past two days urging them to extradite "a notorious drug trafficker" who allegedly funds "some groups in northern Morocco".

