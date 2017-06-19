Christians, Muslims, Jews break bread...

Christians, Muslims, Jews break bread in interfaith Morocco initiative

When Moroccan students got together to explore the rich cultural legacy the Jewish community contributed to the North African country, they named their association Mimouna, the name of a Moroccan Jewish tradition which marks the end of Passover with inviting Muslim neighbors for shared meals. They never guessed they'd end up creating such meals themselves.

Chicago, IL

