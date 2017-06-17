China, Morocco state news agencies ink cooperation agreement
Visiting editor-in-chief of China's Xinhua News Agency He Ping on Friday signed an agreement with Khalil Hachimi Idrissi, president of Morocco's Maghreb Arab Press , for future cooperation in news businesses. The agreement between the two state news agencies, mainly aimed at video and new media, will contribute to mutual understanding and friendly relations, as China and Morocco have entered a new phase of bilateral strategic partnership, said He.
