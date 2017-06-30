Chariot Oil & Gas pleased with progre...

Chariot Oil & Gas pleased with progress in 'challenging' environment

Atlantic margin-focussed oil and gas exploration company Chariot Oil & Gas was set to hold its annual general meeting in London on Tuesday, with chief executive Larry Bottomley preparing to provide a "brief portfolio and strategy update" to the assembled punters. Bottomley said that, while the "challenging business environment" in 2016 resulted in subdued industry activity, Chariot used that as an opportunity to mature and de-risk its portfolio by shooting seismic surveys at favourable rates.

