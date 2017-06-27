Celebrating Quebecois art and kitsch ...

Celebrating Quebecois art and kitsch along Highway 20

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: CBC News

Gisele Amantea's work reflects on the AbA©naki ancestral land on which Highway 20 is largely located. She hopes the viewer "considers this kind of space and this history."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de... Sun Al Caplan 32
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,256 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC