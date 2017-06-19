BRIEF-WSE resumes trading in GPPI and Perma Fix Medical shares
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
