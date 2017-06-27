Boy travels from Morocco to Spain under bus
Many attempt to cross the Mediterranean sea in rickety boats or climb over the border fence that separates the Spanish territories of Ceuta and Melilla from northern Morocco. Earlier this month, a car with five migrants hidden inside rammed its way through a border post between Morocco and Melilla, forcing officers to abandon their posts to avoid being run over.
