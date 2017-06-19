Artist Meriem Bennani Uses Humor to Critique Western Perceptions of Muslim Women
Born in Rabat, Morocco, 29 year-old artist Meriem Bennani's work has been exhibited internationally, including at Saatchi Gallery in London, Palais de Tokyo in Paris and The Jewish Museum in New York. And now she's giving us a first-person account of how her major works came to be, where she draws inspiration from and talks her current Snapchat-inspired multichannel video installation In addition to inserting a 3D Rihanna-singing fly over footage of daily life in Morroco, Meriem uses her own family members as a way to explore the private lives of Muslim women, and ultimately disrupt the ideas we project upon them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|300,000 year-old "early Homo sapiens" sparks de...
|21 hr
|Al Caplan
|32
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC