Artist Meriem Bennani Uses Humor to Critique Western Perceptions of Muslim Women

Friday Jun 23

Born in Rabat, Morocco, 29 year-old artist Meriem Bennani's work has been exhibited internationally, including at Saatchi Gallery in London, Palais de Tokyo in Paris and The Jewish Museum in New York. And now she's giving us a first-person account of how her major works came to be, where she draws inspiration from and talks her current Snapchat-inspired multichannel video installation In addition to inserting a 3D Rihanna-singing fly over footage of daily life in Morroco, Meriem uses her own family members as a way to explore the private lives of Muslim women, and ultimately disrupt the ideas we project upon them.

