Al-Ahly club raises financial offer t...

Al-Ahly club raises financial offer to buy Waleed Azarou

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Egypt Today

The Difaa El Jadida Club's administration has asked for $1.5 million at the start of the negotiations, before reducing the value to $1.3. Al-Ahly club officials were planning to pay only $1 million to buy the player, before raising another $100,000 in recent hours. Azaro, 21 is one of Morocco's most prominent strikers now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,226 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC