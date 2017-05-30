Al-Ahly club raises financial offer to buy Waleed Azarou
The Difaa El Jadida Club's administration has asked for $1.5 million at the start of the negotiations, before reducing the value to $1.3. Al-Ahly club officials were planning to pay only $1 million to buy the player, before raising another $100,000 in recent hours. Azaro, 21 is one of Morocco's most prominent strikers now.
