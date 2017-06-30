A24, DirecTV nab Theo James' politica...

A24, DirecTV nab Theo James' political thriller "Backstabbing for Beginners"

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - A24 and DirecTV have bought domestic distribution rights to the political thriller "Backstabbing for Beginners" , starring Theo James , Ben Kingsley , and Jacqueline Bisset , Variety said. Danish director Per Fly shot the film last year in Marrakech, Morocco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC