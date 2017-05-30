A look at oil theft around the world

A look at oil theft around the world

Thousands of miles of oil pipelines connect the world's oil producing hubs to their key customers' refineries and electrical grids. By replacing trucks, the advent of the pipeline has dramatically reduced the carbon emissions associated with transporting fuel from point A to point B, but their unattended nature makes them an attractive target for thieves who could refine and sell the products for rock-bottom prices on the black market or other illicit venues.

Chicago, IL

