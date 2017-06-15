8 Projects Win Willard Rouse Awards

Judging from the major elements contained in this year's honorees at the Urban Land Institute Philadelphia's fourth annual Willard G. "Bill" Rouse Awards for Excellence, the city's architectural and development communities have not only become masters at multitasking, they've managed to successfully complete their context sensitivity training. Whether the design paid homage to traditional informal style, like Cope Linder's master design for Swarthmore Town Center West , or made bold modern statements like KSS/Hollwich Kushner's Pennovation Center and BLTa/Pelli Clarke Pelli's FMC Tower at Cira Centre South did, in every case it fit in with its setting and enhanced its intended functions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.