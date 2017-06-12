7 Moroccans died in London tower fire

Rabat, June 17 - Seven Moroccan nationals died in the massive fire that engulfed a residential building in west London, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The ministry said Morocco's diplomatic missions in London are working closely with the British authorities to identify the victims, Xinhua news agency reported.

