4 IS-linked suspects arrested in Morocco

Rabat, June 23 Four persons with suspected links to the Islamic State militant group have been arrested in Morocco, the country's Interior Ministry said. According to the ministry's statement on Thursday, the suspects, arrested in Essaouira city, had pledged allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and were planning attacks on the key and tourist sites in Essaouira, Xinhua news agency reported.

