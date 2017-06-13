14 killed, 32 injured in road accident in Morocco
Rabat, June 6 - A total of 14 people were killed and 32 others were injured in a bus accident near Morocco's Khenifra city. The Khenifra Ministry of Health delegate, Mohamed Barjaoui, was quoted by Xinhua as saying that 20 victims were in critical condition.
