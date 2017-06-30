14 Eye-Catching Ideas From a Morocco-Inspired Benefit

For the latest edition of its annual fund-raising gala Scrubs in the City, the Hospital for Sick Children - also known as SickKids - wanted to transport its guests to the Moroccan city of Marrakech. Presented by first-time sponsor B.M.O. Financial Group in collaboration with the Mantella Corporation, the 16th annual event, which pulls its theme from an international city, came to Evergreen Brick Works on June 1. The event, which was sold out for the first time with 1,000 guests in attendance, had a fund-raising goal of $600,000 set by the SickKids Foundation alongside committee chairs Molly Fitzpatrick and Lucinda Kogan.

