13 Places To Visit Before They're Gone Forever
With the growing concerns over everything from climate change to urban development looming over some of the most beloved locations on earth, it is a good idea for any travel lover to explore these stunning destinations before they go the way of the dodo bird. While some iconic destinations, like Jardin Majorelle in Marrakesh , have been given the TLC they need to fight Father Time, many are still falling into utter disrepair.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
