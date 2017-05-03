US colleges assure overseas students: You are welcome here
In this Feb. 18, 2017 photo provided by the University of New England, political science major and resident assistant Clancy Phillips, right, speaks to prospective students at an open house on the school's satellite campus in the Moroccan coastal city of Tangier. In response to concerns about anti-immigrant sentiment, some U.S. colleges are making new efforts to help international students feel welcome and reassure them of their safety.
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee...
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum...
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado...
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
