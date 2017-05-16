UN Security Council slams attacks on blue helmets in Central African Republic
The United Nations Security Council on Monday "condemned in the strongest terms" a deadly attack over the weekend on UN peacekeepers, civilians and humanitarian workers in the Central African Republic , which killed one Moroccan peacekeeper. "The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the violence by anti-Balaka elements in Bangassou which intensified on May 13 and May 14, 2017, and targeted a Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic field office, civilian populations from particular communities, as well as humanitarian personnel," said a press statement issued by the 15-nation UN body.
