UN Security Council slams attacks on ...

UN Security Council slams attacks on blue helmets in Central African Republic

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The United Nations Security Council on Monday "condemned in the strongest terms" a deadly attack over the weekend on UN peacekeepers, civilians and humanitarian workers in the Central African Republic , which killed one Moroccan peacekeeper. "The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the violence by anti-Balaka elements in Bangassou which intensified on May 13 and May 14, 2017, and targeted a Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic field office, civilian populations from particular communities, as well as humanitarian personnel," said a press statement issued by the 15-nation UN body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,065,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC