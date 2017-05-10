UN chief 'outraged' by latest attacks in CAR, warns they could be war crimes

Moroccan peacekeepers serving with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic in Bangui are deployed to Bambari on 15 June 2014. UN Photo/Catianne Tijerina 14 May 2017 – Strongly condemning the latest attacks against civilians and the United Nations in Central African Republic , Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today urged authorities to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.