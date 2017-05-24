Trump budget cuts would cripple clean energy in developing nations
If US President Donald Trump has his way, developing countries will struggle more than ever to clean up their energy programmes. Clean energy innovation is one of the main casualties of Trump's detailed budget proposal for 2018, released yesterday.
