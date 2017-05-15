The bar at Lilya Moroccan Lounge and Bar in Wyndham Street, Central.
From 14-hour slow-cooked black cod to a melt-in-the-mouth saddle of lamb, this new lounge and bar is bringing Moroccan flair into the heart of Hong Kong's culinary scene Dining Concepts have gone Moroccan in the space that was first occupied by Laris, then The Bellbrook, bothownedby Australian chef David Laris. The Wyndham Street location has now turned its taste buds to Marrakesh for inspiration with the new Lilya Moroccan Lounge and Bar.
