Study: Laws to Tackle Climate Change

Study: Laws to Tackle Climate Change Exceed 1,200 Worldwide

15 hrs ago

Then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holds his granddaughter Isabel Dobbs-Higginson as he signs the Paris Agreement on climate change, April 22, 2016 at U.N. headquarters. Nations around the world have adopted more than 1,200 laws to curb climate change, up from about 60 two decades ago, which is a sign of widening efforts to limit rising temperatures, a study showed on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

