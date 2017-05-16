South Africa court to hear Morocco phosphate ship dispute this month - lawyer

May 4 A South African court will hear a claim on May 18 involving a seized Moroccan ship that the Polisario movement in Western Sahara complained was carrying phosphate taken illegally from the disputed territory. The hearing, announced by a lawyer for the movement on Thursday, should test Polisario's use of a European court ruling last year that said Western Sahara should not be considered part of Morocco in European Union and Moroccan deals.

