Sound Energy to re-enter Kechoula discovery, onshore Morocco

Sound Energy, the African and European focused upstream gas company, is pleased to announce that the SAIPEM rig has now arrived at the Company's Sidi Moktar asset, onshore Morocco, ahead of the re-entry and testing of the Lower and Middle Jurassic in two existing wells on the Kechoula discovery. The Sidi Moktar licences cover 2,700 km2 in the Essaouira basin, central Morocco and contain an existing gas discovery in the Lower Liassic and significant pre-salt potential.

