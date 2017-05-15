San Carlos to Morocco
The San Carlos Rotary Club is leading a project to build an aqueduct in Morocco's High Atlas Mountains, where member Steve Carlson previously served in the Peace Corps.
Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
