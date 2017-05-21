Rock icon Rod Stewart enflames audience at Morocco music festival
British singer Rod Stewart closed the 16th annual Mawazine music Festival held in the Moroccan capital Rabat late on Saturday. On the stage of OLM Souissi, Rod Stewart enflamed his audience with a collection of hid famous hits like I Don't Want Talk About It, Sailing, Have You Ever Seen the Rain and All For Love.
