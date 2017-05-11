PetroMaroc Announces Grant of Stock O...

PetroMaroc Announces Grant of Stock Options

6 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

PetroMaroc Corporation plc , an independent oil and gas company focused on Morocco announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 900,000 options to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company to certain directors and officers of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.09 per common share for a term of five years, until May 18, 2022.

Chicago, IL

