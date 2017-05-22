Parade, 1917, the largest of Picasso'...

Parade, 1917, the largest of Picasso's paintings

Friday May 19

The exhibition held under the theme of "Face A Picasso" comprises of more than 100 artistic works including paintings, sculptures and ceramics distributed in 11 divisions chronologically. Picasso is probably the most important figure of 20th century, in terms of art, and art movements that occurred over this period.

