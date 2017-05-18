Osama bin Laden and Morocco's other u...

Osama bin Laden and Morocco's other unsung stars of the big screen

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Nicknamed Osama bin Laden due to his resemblance to the late al-Qaeda leader, Abdelaziz Bouyadnaine, 59, is one of the longest-serving extras in Ouarzazate, Morocco. Pictures: Matilde Gattoni It's mid-morning when Osama bin Laden finally leaves his dark, one-room home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,675 • Total comments across all topics: 281,140,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC