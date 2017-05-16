Omar Khairat to perform for first time in Moroccan theatre

On this occasion the great Egyptian musician Omar Khairat will meet with the Moroccan audience at Mohamed V Theatre in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, for the first time in a major concert. Khairat is expected to play 20 selection during the concert including "Dameer Abla Hikmat" , "Wagh Elkamar" and "Leilet elkabd ala Fatma" .

