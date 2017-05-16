Omar Khairat to perform for first tim...

Omar Khairat to perform for first time in Moroccan theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Egypt Today

On this occasion the great Egyptian musician Omar Khairat will meet with the Moroccan audience at Mohamed V Theatre in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, for the first time in a major concert. Khairat is expected to play 20 selection during the concert including "Dameer Abla Hikmat" , "Wagh Elkamar" and "Leilet elkabd ala Fatma" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,327 • Total comments across all topics: 280,827,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC