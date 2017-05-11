Nunavut youth leader to serve as ambassador for World Environment Day

Maatalii Okalik, president of the Nunavut Inuit Youth Council, speaks with federal Environment and Climate Change minister Catherine McKenna, last November in Marrakech, Morocco where global talks on climate change were underway. The outgoing president of the Nunavut Inuit Youth Council will take on the role of environmental spokesperson on June 5, World Environment Day.

