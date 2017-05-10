NEWS Nypro to close French facility in European restructuring
Nypro France SAS, which specializes in in the manufacturing of medical devices and rigid food and hygiene packaging, will close its Fontenay-sur-Eure facility in France in a bid to consolidate volumes within its other European sites, primarily in Ireland and Spain. The company announced April 20 that the site near Chartres had been facing challenges and increasing competitive pressures "for the past several years."
