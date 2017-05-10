NEWS Nypro to close French facility i...

NEWS Nypro to close French facility in European restructuring

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Plastics News

Nypro France SAS, which specializes in in the manufacturing of medical devices and rigid food and hygiene packaging, will close its Fontenay-sur-Eure facility in France in a bid to consolidate volumes within its other European sites, primarily in Ireland and Spain. The company announced April 20 that the site near Chartres had been facing challenges and increasing competitive pressures "for the past several years."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC