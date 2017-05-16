Natasha Hamilton warns of temporary t...

Natasha Hamilton warns of temporary tattoo dangers on holiday after...

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Natasha has warned the public about getting temporary tattoos on holiday after her six-year-old son was left with a scarred leg. After having a Black Henna inking in Morocco earlier this year, Natasha's son Alfie suffered from a severe allergic reaction.

Chicago, IL

