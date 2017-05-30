Mumbai, Kota named among world's most crowded cities
New Delhi, May 25 Two Indian cities - Mumbai and Kota - have been named among the world's most crowded in a list topped by Dhaka, said World Economic Forum citing UN Habitat data. With a population density of 44,500 people per square kilometre, Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, is the most crowded city on the planet, followed by India's financial capital Mumbai, home to 31,700 people per square kilometre at the second place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F...
|Jan '17
|Brian_G
|1
|Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ...
|Jan '17
|CCconfused
|3
|Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|IBdaMann
|2
|BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Cristina
|1
|Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC