Morocco's OASIS Festival Adds Third Wave of Talent for September

All eyes will be on Morocco this September as Oasis festival returns to Marrakech for its third edition this September 14-17, 2017 bringing a world-class music line-up to music resort The Source. The third wave of acts are revealed today, including Agents Of Time , Black Rose, Call Super, DJ Stingray, Dr. Rubinstein, Pantha du Prince , Shed, Willow and more.

Chicago, IL

