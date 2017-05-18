Morocco's Mawazine Festival Sees Global Superstars Descend on Rabat
Music lovers in Morocco are getting a taste of the best in both regional and international music at this year's Mawazine festival. From US singers Lauryn Hill, Nile Rodgers and Wiz Khalifa to British stars Ellie Goulding and Sami Yusuf, Lebanese singer Nawal Al-Zoghbi and Egyptian star Tamer Hosny, the 16th Mawazine World Rhythms International Music Festival currently underway in Rabat is a rare musical bonanza.
