Morocco's king awarded highest award of Francophonie Organization

Morocco's King Mohammed VI has been awarded the Order of La PlA©iade, the highest honorary order of the International Organization of la Francophonie, in recognition of his determining role in promoting the values of dialogue and tolerance, local media reported on Thursday. The king was handed the decoration by President of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, Aubin Minaku Ndjalandjoko, in the Royal Palace in Fez, the daily Le Matin said.

