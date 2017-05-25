Morocco's Hollywood? City where half ...

Morocco's Hollywood? City where half the residents work in movie business

Ouarzazate in Moroco is all about the movies - if you can cultivate the right look to play the ultimate evil villain or his sidekick, there might be work in it. Plenty of work - in fact more than half of the people living in this desert city are involved in the movie business.

Chicago, IL

