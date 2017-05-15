Morocco to Timbuktu: a series follows historical salt road
"Morocco to Timbuktu: An Arabian Adventure" is a new factual program which started on May 11, aired on BBC2, and presented by Alice Morrison, who is an Arabist, explorer and Marrakech resident, about her journeys along Africa's legendary salt roads. The salt road's fame and wealth comes from two main crucial commodities - salt and gold.
