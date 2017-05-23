Morocco: Sub-Saharan Africans Trade E...

Morocco: Sub-Saharan Africans Trade Europe for Morocco

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Morocco is a transit country for many sub-Saharan Africans on their way to Europe. But some now prefer not to risk their lives crossing the Mediterranean Sea, opting instead for a new life in Morocco itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,820 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC