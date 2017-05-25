Morocco reopens centuries-old religio...

Morocco reopens centuries-old religious schools to enrich cultural heritage

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Morocco has recently reopened a number of centuries-old religious schools after rehabilitation with the aim to enrich the tangible and intangible heritage of the North African kingdom. Most of these schools, or Madrasas, were founded in the 13th century to teach Islamic studies, Arabic literature, logic and mathematics in a number of Moroccan old cities, particularly Fez, Marrakesh and Sale.

Chicago, IL

