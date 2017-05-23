Morocco opens first Islamic bank bran...

Morocco opens first Islamic bank branch months after approval

Tuesday Read more: Reuters

May 23 The first Islamic bank in Morocco, Umnia Bank, has opened its doors five months after the country's central bank approved requests to open Islamic financial institutions. Islamic banks and insurers are setting up in Morocco after new legislation allowed them into the market, and the central bank has set up a central sharia board, a body of Islamic scholars, to oversee the sector.

Chicago, IL

