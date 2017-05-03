Morocco, Japan vow to strengthen trad...

Morocco, Japan vow to strengthen trade ties

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Morocco and Japan vowed to strengthen trade ties between the two countries, Morocco's Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani said in a statement on Wednesday after meeting with visiting Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei. The two sides expressed their satisfaction in the level of political ties and cooperation in other fields between the two nations over the last 60 years, the statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC