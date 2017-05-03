Morocco, Japan vow to strengthen trade ties

Morocco and Japan vowed to strengthen trade ties between the two countries, Morocco's Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani said in a statement on Wednesday after meeting with visiting Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei. The two sides expressed their satisfaction in the level of political ties and cooperation in other fields between the two nations over the last 60 years, the statement said.

