Morocco gets 350 mln USD loan from World Bank to support financial reforms

Morocco has received a loan of 350 million U.S. dollars from the World Bank to support wide-ranging financial reforms, local media reported on Wednesday. The loan will support new sources of financing for small and medium-sized enterprises while improving the regulatory oversight of the banking sector, the Moroccan news site said.

