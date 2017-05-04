Morocco dinosaur fossil find - like w...

Morocco dinosaur fossil find - like winning the lottery'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

A smaller version of tyrannosaurus rex thought to be one of the last dinosaurs living in Africa has been discovered in northern Morocco. Like its American counterpart, the new species chenanisaurus barbaricus became extinct after a giant meteor struck the Earth 66 million years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC