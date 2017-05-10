Morocco delegation attends Pan-Africa...

Morocco delegation attends Pan-African Parliament session

Rabat, May 11 A delegation of Moroccan parliamentarians is currently in South Africa to take part in the fourth session of the Pan-African Parliament , being held in Midrand, near Johannesburg, from May 8 to May 19. Speaking in the wake of the Kingdom's return to the African Union , which took place at the organisation's 28th summit held in Addis Ababa in January, this participation aims to prepare for Morocco's official return to the legislative body of the AU, the report said on Thursday. Our participation is aimed at finalising the procedures for Morocco's accession to the Pan-African Parliament, Abdellatif Abdouh, a member of the House of Councillors , told MAP.

