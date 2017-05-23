Moroccans dazzled by display of 100 Picasso masterpieces
Rabat, May 22 The artworks exhibition of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso here has on public display more than 100 of his masterpieces, including paintings, sculptures, pictures and printings. In an unprecedented exhibition in Morocco, "Face a Picasso" has 11 sections, which highlight various facets of Picasso's artistic genius, which made him one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, Xinhua news agency reported.
