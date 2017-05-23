Moroccans dazzled by display of 100 P...

Moroccans dazzled by display of 100 Picasso masterpieces

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: India.com

Rabat, May 22 The artworks exhibition of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso here has on public display more than 100 of his masterpieces, including paintings, sculptures, pictures and printings. In an unprecedented exhibition in Morocco, "Face a Picasso" has 11 sections, which highlight various facets of Picasso's artistic genius, which made him one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Noam Chomsky: With Trump Election, We Are Now F... Jan '17 Brian_G 1
News Muslim environmentalists give their religion - ... Jan '17 CCconfused 3
News Morocco: Drop Homosexuality Charges Against Tee... Nov '16 Rainbow Kid 1
News UN Delays Global Warming Treaty 2 Years As Trum... (Nov '16) Nov '16 IBdaMann 2
News BC Viiews: Carbon tax hits a Trump wall (Nov '16) Nov '16 Cristina 1
News Kerry arrives at climate negotiations overshado... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ex Senator Stillb... 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC